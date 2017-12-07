Area Allstate Agency Owners & Professionals Earn $21,000 Grant For New Life Center

by

Twenty-one Allstate agency owners, financial specialists and licensed sales professionals from Arizona came together to secure a $21,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grant to benefit New Life Center. The grant will support New Life Center’s mission to provide high-quality programs that demonstrate respect for the individual and a serene environment in which families can heal and plan for the future.

These agency owners, financial specialists and licensed sales professionals earned $1,000 each for New Life Center by collecting clothes donations:

Anniece Acker, Scottsdale

Michael Bailey, Phoenix

Blake Doten, Yuma

Heather Everette, Phoenix

Misty Everette, Scottsdale

Ben Farwell, Surprise

Robert Harris, Scottsdale

Joseph Jackson, Scottsdale

Julie Jakubek, Phoenix

Paulina Kalaj, Scottsdale

Joe Kennedy, Chandler

Nicole Kittelson, Scottsdale

Kevin Lum, Chandler

Lisa Mercier, Scottsdale

Christine Morrow, Apache Junction

Rebecca Niessink, Scottsdale

Kimberly Pervez, Phoenix

Jacque Riggs, Chandler

Kemberly Stallings, Chandler

Jason Thorpe, Gilbert

Christine Yap, Phoenix

The participants are among thousands of agency owners, financial specialists and licensed sales professionals around the country working to improve communities by volunteering for the causes they care about most.

“As small business owners and community leaders, Allstate agency owners and financial specialists see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Charlie Lala, Allstate field vice president. “Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we’re proud to volunteer and raise funds to improve the lives of people across Arizona.”

New Life Center is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.

For additional information, visit https://allstatefoundation.org.

