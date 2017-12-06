North Valley Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Offices Host Toys for Tots Drive

by

Now through December 13, the Scottsdale Carefree and Pinnacle Peak offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are collecting toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Community members can drop off toy donations during business hours at the Scottsdale Carefree office located at 33765 North Scottsdale Road, Building A Suite 101, and the Pinnacle Peak office located at 23341 North Pima Road, Suite 135, both in Scottsdale.

“The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to collect new, unwrapped toys in the weeks preceding the holidays and distribute the toys as holiday gifts to less fortunate children in the community,” says Sandi Hess, branch manager of the Scottsdale Carefree office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “The goal is to deliver not just the toys, but also a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters. Each year, affiliate agents and staff of the Scottsdale Carefree office march in the Carefree Christmas Parade holding a Toys for Tots banner and tie the theme into their float.”

Both the Scottsdale Carefree and Pinnacle Peak offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage have collected new and unwrapped toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive each holiday season for more than 15 years.

“Members of the community have been very generous with their donations over the years,” said Hess. “The affiliate agents and staff members also donate and promote the drive on their own social media. In addition to helping organize the drive at the offices, our affiliate agent Joan Philpott hosts parties at her home so that friends, clients and neighbors can donate.”

For additional information, visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.

Advertisements