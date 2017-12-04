Male Call: The 12 Days Of Aggravation

by

By James Roberts –

All many of us really want for the holiday gifting season is less aggravation. Here are a few empirical guidelines for you singletons.

No use of the word “gifting.”

Ok, but seriously…

No matter how much holiday fun you’re having, don’t plan an extended vacation together until you’ve endured a road trip.

Oh, wait, you already made that mistake. Let’s start over:

No matter what else you’ve done, you’re not a couple until you’ve taken a vexatious road trip together. (Over the river and through the woods to Granma’s does not count.) Men: In your dating profiles, stop writing what you think people want to hear and write about the true you. You know, like your alleged love of cuddling, chilling a Netflix night, and how laid-back and drama-free you are. The women see through this nettlesome subterfuge. Women: Stop fake-complimenting yourself: “My friends say I’m funny, adventurous, and look younger than my age.” In fact, leave all those tiresome adjectives out. If you’re funny…be If you’re adventurous, describe an adventure. In short, use the screenwriter’s maxim: Show Don’t Tell. Men: You need to know that women are aggravated by your crappy-looking shoes…and apparently they especially hate the socks-with-sandals thing unless you’re a sand volleyball player. (Also “flooders,” aka “high-water” pants). Women: Take it easy on the garish pink club-going outfits unless your name is Paris Hilton. Same with capris — the “soccer mom” of fashion — unless your name is Alessandra Ambrosio (However, the Male Call Advisory Board™ tells us there’s such a thing as a “cropped ankle pant” that isn’t too bad.) Everyone: You don’t get to tell everyone how fair or honest you are (“I guess I’m just too honest for my own good!”). Factitious. Men: Stop lying about your height. This is women’s number one peeve when they finally do meet you. Women: Stop posting pictures of your cat, dog or flowers as your Meetup profile pic. Exasperating. Oh, and stop no-showing at Meetup events: über-exasperating. And when you do have to cancel going to an event with your friends, you don’t need to add “You guys have fun!” Irksome. Don’t give someone driving directions to your meeting place by referencing all the landmarks you and your bothersome besties are familiar with: “Take Via Linda to the Sprouts then turn left at Home Depot and keep going past Trader Joe’s. It’s next to the new Starbucks.” In Arizona, this is known as “Scottsdale navigation.” Advertisers: Give us all a break and retire the galling phrase “Give the gift of…” as in “the gift of Amazon Prime/adventure/a calmer mind/Master Class/productivity” when you know it’s not a real gift category.

So there you are: Enough pointers for the 12 Days of Christmas, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day and Festivus (for the rest of us) to get you through to National Fruitcake Toss Day (Jan. 3).

Need a guy’s perspective? Jot a note to Male Call at jrobertpenn@aol.com.

Photo credit: Foter.com

