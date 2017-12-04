Dog-Eared Review: Gilded Splendor

by

By Melanie Tighe –



For those of you missing the scoundrel, rogue and rascal-filled tales of Kathleen Woodiwiss and Bertrice Smalls, I urge you to pick up a copy of one of Elizabeth Parker’s romances. Gilded Splendor by Arizona’s own Parker delivers as only a good-ole bodice ripper can!

With all the vampires, werewolves and demons running about these days, it’s been far too long since I’ve read such a fun historical romance with a hint of Gothic darkness.

Parker’s books can be ordered on Amazon, or better yet, pick up a signed copy at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix.

Melanie Tighe reviews books written exclusively by Arizona authors and is with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in Phoenix. The bookstore is located at 16428 North 32nd Street, Phoenix (just south of Bell Road on the west side of 32nd Street). Stop in to find more of Arizona’s best authors or visit online at www.dogearedpagesusedbooks.com.

