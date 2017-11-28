OCJ Kids Brings Christmas Magic To Area Children

by

Community invited to share the joy

OCJ Kids believes that no child should miss out on the fun and magic of Christmas. As a result, the nonprofit organization partners with businesses and organizations within the community to support its One Bright Star Toy Drive. This annual event ensures that these forgotten children get to have the same exciting and joyous holiday that so many families take for granted.

“OCJ Kids will host its 10th Annual One Bright Star Christmas Bowling Party this month,” says Tammie Webb, director of operations. “We understand that children in foster care have been exposed to traumatic and heartbreaking experiences in their young lives. The One Bright Star Christmas party provides a place for them to celebrate, laugh, feel love and begin to heal. We create family and connection for these children.”

The children are invited to a fun and exciting holiday party, with plenty of activities and snacks to eat. The organization also makes sure that each of these children gets a gift with their name on it — a small but powerful way to let them know that someone cares about them personally.

Webb continued, “This year, over 600 foster children who currently live in a group home will celebrate with our staff and volunteers and memories will be created!”

OCJ Kids (Opportunity Community and Justice for Kids), founded in 1992, forming an alliance with the business and faith communities to provide services, resources and caring adults to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our society.

Founders Gary and Tammie Webb’s passion was to reach out to the growing population of unsupervised youth aged 12-18 who were gathering after school with nothing productive to occupy their time and who were being tempted by negative influences, including gangs, drugs and violent behavior.

Gary and Tammie knew these youth were making choices that would impact the rest of their lives and were determined to establish a program to offer positive activities and adult mentors who would not only encourage them to take the “right path,” but could show them how through direct assistance and role modeling.

Area residents are invited to support the One Bright Star Toy Drive by donating toys or volunteering to help wrap gifts or at one of the Christmas parties. Gift wrapping and other prep work will be completed December 13–15, with the parties taking place December 16–17. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the OCJ website (www.ocjkids.org) to sign up. To find out how to donate gifts, visit the website or call 602.439.2171.

