Get Ready For A Creeker Christmas

Holiday celebration set to light up the town
Area families, friends and neighbors are invited to join Cave Creek businesses for a fun-filled day of holiday activities at the Creeker Christmas event, scheduled for Saturday, December 9.
Visitors will enjoy a “Wonderland of Snow,” which includes a snow slide, located behind Big Earl’s Greasy Eats (www.bigearlsgreasyeats.com) along with games and toys for the children. The activities start at 11am and continue until 4pm. Santa is coming to town at noon in a stagecoach to brighten the children’s smiles and awaken their imaginations, and a Christmas Brunch will be provided by the Mountain View Pub (www.mountainviewpub.pub) from 11am to 2pm. In addition, a Charity Christmas Tree Auction will be held from 11am until 6pm. Bid on a favorite tree, or make a cash donation, with all proceeds going to the Foothills Food Bank, (www.foothillsfoodbank.com), Toys for Tots (www.toysfortots.org) and America’s Mighty Warriors (www.americasmightywarriors.org). All of the daytime family events will be held at 6127 East Cave Creek Road behind Big Earl’s. And don’t forget to stop in at the Holiday Vendor Show at the Roadhouse, 6900 East Cave Creek Road (www.hideawayroadhouse.com), 10am–5pm, presented by Magic Bird Festivals (www.carefreeazfestivals.com).
In the evening, “Cruise down Main Street” in a decorated vehicle and view the Town of Cave Creek lit up for the holidays. Starting at 6pm, the adult fun kicks off and runs until midnight. The Creeker Christmas Pub Crawl travels from one location to the next on provided transportation. Participants will encounter fun contests at each pub stop, and can dress up and win prizes.
The Creeker Christmas team invites all businesses and residents to light up the night by decorating their establishments and homes to celebrate the joy of the holidays. For more information, call 602.570.4148 or visit Creeker Christmas on Facebook.
