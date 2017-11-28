Christmas In Carefree

by

Twenty-Three Days Of Seasonal Celebrations

This year, the Town of Carefree is building upon the decade-long tradition of the Carefree Christmas Festival—and expanding the holiday season, while also furthering community and business involvement.

Preserving the sense of community for locals while also showcasing all the color and beauty of Carefree to new visitors will be the focal point of the expanded Carefree Christmas Festival. The seasonal celebration is set to run from December 1 through 23, and will include highlights of an official tree lighting at the iconic Carefree Sundial, Carefree Snow Village (featuring real snow), an open-air Christmas Market, concerts, a comedy show, arts and crafts, gingerbread build-off, Luminaria Tribute in the Garden, and a new daytime community parade by the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few.

“The expanded footprint will allow for even more visitors to enjoy the festivities over an extended period,” said Carefree Mayor Les Peterson. “This will complement typical business hours and also provide a platform for nonprofits from all over the desert foothills area to engage with the community and showcase their cause.”

Evenings in the enchanting, four-acre Carefree Desert Gardens will be adorned with a professional holiday light display. Meanwhile, the daytime hours will be better positioned for the community parade December 9—while also allowing for more community involvement, reduced safety risks and enhanced exposure of Carefree’s pedestrian-friendly business district. There will also be special appearances by Beatles Tribute Band, Marmalade Skies, singer-songwriter Ryan Sims and comedian-actor Jill Kimmel, who is the younger sister of the late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel will pay tribute to veterans and first responders by performing a comedy show just for them. Admission will be an unwrapped toy for the annual toy drive, which supports children of a family selected by the Foothills Food Bank. All toys will be delivered by the Carefree Rural Metro Fire Department. The Cave Creek Unified School District will also include performances from the Cactus Shadows High School Jazz Band as well as various elementary and middle school choirs in addition to the bell ringers and choir from the local Presbyterian church.

It all adds up to an enchanting expansion of the Carefree Christmas Festival—and the sign of even more exceptional things to come.

“We anticipate this event becoming one of the most-attended and revered holiday traditions in the North East Valley,” said Peterson. “We look forward to seeing it grow and evolve, year after year.”

For more information, visit www.christmasincarefree.com.

Click here for a Christmas in Carefree Calendar of Events and Information!

Advertisements