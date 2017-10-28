DANSE MACABRE: Scorpius Thrills for a 14th Season in A VAMPIRE’S TALE

by

By Caitlin C. Miller

Scorpius Dance Theatre, the dark creation of Lisa Starry, returns to its old hunting grounds, the Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, for its intimate 14th year of A Vampire’s Tale.

Best described as the “Nutcracker for Halloween,” Vampire has become an annual fixture of the Phoenix contemporary dance scene, thrilling audiences just before our other homegrown vampire craze took the world by storm (yes, I’m talking about the sparkling vampires from “Twilight.” Don’t worry, the only thing that sparkles in Scorpius’ Vampire is their personalities).

After years of spectacle on the Hormel stage, Vampire at the Hardes is intimate — the undead inches from the audience. But none of the actual spectacle is gone, just scaled down, which makes the dancing more daring, the aerial stunts more thrilling and the vampires more terrifying than ever. If you’ve seen the show before, give it another go in its new/old home. If you haven’t, you’re in for a real treat.

A Vampire Tale, which kicked off October 26, runs through November 4. Shows are October 28, 2pm and 7:30pm; November 2–3, 7:30pm; and November 4, 2pm and 7:30pm.

For additional information, visit www.scorpiusdance.com.

