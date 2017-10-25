Thunderbird Artists Bring Fine Art & Wine To Carefree

by

Spend the day strolling throughout juried fine artworks, courtesy of more than 150 artists from throughout the United States and abroad, displaying paintings in all mediums and subjects — the 24th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival runs November 3–5. In addition to a wide variety of paintings, drawings, charcoals and pastels, patrons will find impressive small, medium and life-sized sculptures, bronzes, sparkling hand-blown glass, wood, clay, metal, stone, gourds, one of a kind handcrafted jewelry, exceptional photography and much more.

Sculptor and painter Jacinthe Dugal-Lacriox is the event’s featured artist. Dugal-Lacriox has studied the arts for nearly 20 years and the human body and its movement is her principal source of inspiration. This master sculptor allowed herself to excel in the realistic representation of the human form before allowing herself to explore a more unique and vibrant way of sculpting.

In addition to the visual art, the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion will come alive with featured musician Teresa Joy and her violin. As the daughter of a world-renowned guitarist, Esteban, Teresa is sure to mesmerize audiences of all ages with her beautiful music.

Alongside the art, guests can enjoy a vast array of domestic and imported wines available for tasting from local Arizona wineries, as well as distributors with wines from throughout the world. The featured winery, Schlossadler International, has been importing fine wines from family-owned vineyards from around the world since 1979. They have

a passion for wine and are excited to share their discoveries from around the world with wine enthusiasts. Their vast selection allows patrons to choose from dry to extremely fruity, red to sparkling, with wines from Argentina to New Zealand.

There is a fee of $10 for the wine tasting, which includes an engraved souvenir glass and six tasting tickets. Additional tickets may be purchased for $1.

The 24th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival runs 10am–5pm daily, November 3–5 at 101 Easy Street in Downtown Carefree. Admission is $3 for adults and free for children under 18. For additional information, call 480.837.5637 or visit www.thunderbirdartists.com.

