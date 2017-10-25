Community Unites To Sample Sliders For A Good Cause

by

Valley slider lovers will unite this month to sample some of the most unique and tasty sliders in town — and all for a good cause.

The 2017 Slider Throwdown will take place at Kierland Commons Sunday, November 12, from 12–3pm. Local food trucks such as Aioli Burger, Chicken & Waffles For the People, Cleveland Corned Beef, Emerson Fry Bread, Food Diva, Head to Hoof, Mango Flats, Left Coast Burrito, Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese and more will be on site to offer up their most delicious sliders. The food trucks will also compete for the title of “Best Slider.” The sliders will be judged by local “slider experts” as well as by the attendees via their People’s Choice votes.

Just $30 includes admission, samples of all sliders and three drink tickets (non-alcoholic drinks). One restaurant in Kierland Commons will partner with the event to offer a special “Slider Throwdown” cocktail available inside the restaurant. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF).

The AFFCF (www.affcf.org) is dedicated to working with children in foster care to give them back their childhood. The organization has awarded more than $5.7 million to 26,000 children in foster care in the state — and counting.

Kris Jacober, director of the AFFCF, says, “We help these children through difficult circumstances by providing them with resources and allowing them to take part in enjoyable activities that promote self-esteem.”

There are still more than 18,000 children in foster care in the state, and the AFFCF is asking the community for help. Valley residents can do their part, while having a great time and sampling delicious eats, by simply purchasing a ticket to the 2017 Slider Throwdown. Visit www.affcf.org/events-2/sliderthrowdown and click on the link to purchase tickets.

