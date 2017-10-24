Cave Creek Celebrates Its Western Heritage

by

It’s Time for Wild West Days 2017!

Cave Creek Wild West Days, one of Arizona’s largest western celebrations, and a Town of Cave Creek signature event, will celebrate its 15th year by welcoming over 10,000 people to the heart of one of America’s most authentic western towns.

Managed by the Cave Creek Merchants & Events Association (CCMEA), the 15th Annual Cave Creek Wild West Days is set for Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5. Festivities will include a Battle of the Bars Bull Riding Competition, Wild West Days Parade, Mutton Bustin’, Half-Pie Eating Contest, Pig Races, the Wild West Days Dance and a ton of family-friendly fun in between.

Wild West Days kicks off November 3 with the lovely Jan Marrou singing the national anthem and then Battle of the Bars Bull Riding officially gets the fun started at 7:30pm.

The Wild West Days Parade, sponsored by the Town of Cave Creek, starts the morning festivities Saturday, November 4, at 9am. Right after the parade, head on down to Buffalo Chip for the crazy antics of the junior rodeo riders in the Mutton Bustin’ competition, sponsored by Cowtown Boots and Cave Creek Dentistry.

After Mutton Bustin’, head on back to Frontier Town for an amazing afternoon and evening of true cowboy fun. At 11:30am, pick a favorite half pie and enter the Half-Pie Eating contest for some good, messy, sweet fun. Throughout the day, Frontier Town will be bustling with gunfighters, their “ladies” and cowboys of every kind; try not to cross these ornery critters or you may find yourself in the middle of a shootout. Visitors can pan for gold, courtesy of the Cave Creek Museum; have a picture taken with Prince Charming, the most adorable miniature horse around, and help hunt down those mangy varmints in the Quick Duck Draw, where every player is a winner. Attendees can also build a stick horse to enter in Triple R’s Winter Roundup Stick Horse Race later that evening. At 2:30pm is the Gold Nugget Hunt throughout Frontier Town.

Triple R Horse Rescue’s Annual Charity Winter Roundup dinner takes place at Frontier Town, beginning at 4pm. There will be music by Pick O’Litter, a BBQ brisket dinner and the Dirty Tequila girls will be running the bar. Stick horse racing takes place at 5pm, along with other family friendly events. For tickets and information on the Winter Roundup, visit http://www.triplerhorserescueaz.com/winter-roundup.html.

East of town, Harold’s Corral is hosting the pig races at 1pm and 3pm, cornhole tournament at 6pm, and the official Wild West Days Dance kicks off at 9pm with music by Mogollon.

Wild West Days wraps up the fun-filled weekend Sunday, November 5, with the Second Annual Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by Buddy Stubbs Harley Davidson, Law Tigers and The Roadhouse.

Find details on all of the 2017 Wild West Days events in this issue of CITYSunTimes, and keep current with the latest information at http://www.wildwestdayscavecreek.com and facebook.com/cavecreekwildwestdays.

