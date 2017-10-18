Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch And Art Auction Set For October 20

Online auction added to 2017 event aimed at helping feed hungry in need
The annual Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch & Art Auction 2017 will honor World Hunger Day Friday, October 20, and will be held at Harold’s Corral in Cave Creek, from 11am–1pm.
According to Pam DiPietro, executive director of Foothills Food Bank, this year the organization is adding a new feature to its Empty Bowls event. The auction will be on the food bank’s website, www.foothillsfoodbank.com, which gives people the opportunity to bid on 60 fine art and craft items donated by renowned local artists.
“We are excited to offer this auction online so people who support this worthy cause can spend the quality time they need to research the bid items,’ says DiPietro. “This has always been an amazing event with a great turnout, but this year we will take Empty Bowls to a new level with the online auction.”
Carole Perry and Robin Ray, two highly regarded Sonoran Arts League artists, brought Empty Bowls to the northern desert foothills to benefit Foothills Food Bank more than 17 years ago. Perry says that online bidding began September 20 and be available to bidders throughout the celebration, and that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center to support its ongoing effort to provide emergency food and services to area families in need of assistance.
Lunch will be served in handmade ceramic or glass bowls. Individuals are encouraged to donate $15 to the cause and select their own unique bowl made by Arizona artists, and keep it as a lasting reminder of world hunger.
The Foothills Empty Bowls & Art Auction 2017 is sponsored by the Sonoran Arts League, Harold’s Corral, Marjon Ceramics and Laguna Clay. Other donors are Saguaro and Cactus Shadows High School students, Paradise Valley Community College ceramics students and local potters and artists who make and donate the bowls and auction items.
For more information, call 480.488.1145 or visit www.foothillsfoodbank.com.
Local Artist’s Glasswork Featured At Empty Bowls
Carole Perry, who helped create the Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch in the Northern Desert Foothills more than 17 years ago, knows glass. Intimately. Her business, Laughing Glass Contemporary Glass Art Studio, has been producing beautiful glass artwork for more than 27 years and thousands of Laughing Glass bowls have been a hallmark of the colorful glass and ceramic bowls offered each year as part of the Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch to honor World Hunger Day.
This year, Perry and other local artists’ glass and ceramic bowls will be available to participants who attend the event at Harold’s Corral, from 11am–1pm, Friday, October 20. Perry says she began working with the project because her local community supports artists and as an artist, she wanted to give back in a meaningful way. Perry and her Sonoran Arts League friends began by creating and donating bowls to the Empty Bowls project at the Arizona Center in 1997. After starting the Foothills Empty Bowls Lunch to benefit the Foothills Food Bank at El Pedregal in North Scottsdale in 2000, Empty Bowls now has found a home in Cave Creek. Today, Perry continues giving back while enjoying her own success as one of the top glass artists of her kind.
“When I came back to the desert, every magical, mystical thing came together for me,” says Perry. “I love what I do and this is where I learned the simplest of rules: the more you give, the more you receive…and, I get to live in the greatest place on Earth.”
Robin Ray’s Ceramics Boost Empty Bowls Event
Robin Ray mastered her craft while teaching visual arts to students of all ages for more than 26 years. However, as an accomplished painter and ceramics expert, she also took the time to help bring the 17-year-old Empty Bowls Lunch event to the northern desert foothills.
For the first five years, she gathered artists and friends to create ceramic bowls in the ceramic department of a high school. And, every year since, like clockwork, a cadre of ceramic lovers gets together at her studio in early September to make bowls for the October fund-raiser. Her leadership has resulted in thousands of additional bowls for the annual event.
Ray, owner of Robin’s Nest in Cave Creek, produces her own beautiful paintings, ceramics and murals for people from around the world. However, when it comes to creating distinctive ceramic bowls for the event, which benefits Foothills Food Bank, her peers and students love working on the bowls which will help focus people on hunger in the world.
“These special bowls will be filled with pasta at the Empty Bowls Lunch,” says Ray. “The amount of pasta that fills each bowl roughly matches the amount of calories a homeless person is provided in a single meal.”
