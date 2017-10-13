Halloween Cocktail: Berries & Bubbles

by

Because Halloween isn’t just for the kids, modern American seafood-centric restaurant Ocean Prime Phoenix offered up the recipe for its smoking “Berries & Bubbles” cocktail.

This complex, refreshing and balanced cocktail — not too sweet, not too tart and lightly effervescent — is made with Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Crème de Cassis, Domaine Chandon Brut, fresh berries and finished with dry ice for a spooky drink full of tricks and treats

Berries & Bubbles Ingredients: 1 ¼ ounce Belvedere Citrus Vodka

¾ ounce Crème de Cassis

1 ½ ounce sour mix

1 ounce Domaine Chandon Brut

Fresh berries

Dry ice Preparation: Combine Belvedere Citrus Vodka, Crème de Cassis and sour in a mixing tin.

Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini glass containing a spoonful of berries and a piece of dry ice.

Finish cocktail with a float of Domaine Chandon Brut.

Not in the mood to mix your own? Enjoy a night out and let the pros do their thing. Ocean Prime Phoenix is located at High Street, 5455 East High Street. For additional information, call 480.347.1313 or visit the website.

