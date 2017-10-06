Area Organizations Team Up To Offer “A New Tomorrow” Adoption Event

HALO will join the Foothills Community Foundation and Desert Foothills Theater (one of the Foundation’s largest and longest running programs) in welcoming the public to and exciting and heartwarming event where kids and adults alike will have the opportunity to be just like Annie and provide a forever home to a dog in need. Twelve dogs are expected to be up for adoption October 7 at the Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) Annie’s “A New Tomorrow” Adoption Event. The event will feature live performances by the cast of Annie as well as gourmet dog biscuits for both dogs and humans provided by My Sweet Blessings Bakery.
Founded in 1994, HALO (Helping Animals Live On) is committed to providing temporary shelter to abandoned cats and dogs until the animals can be placed in permanent homes. With a no kill policy (meaning they never euthanize animals due to lack of space) HALO has helped 60,000 dogs and cats. Learn more about the organization at www.halorescuefl.org.
The “A New Tomorrow” event will be held from 10am – 1pm at Foothills Community Foundation Holland Community Center, 34250 North 60th Street, Building B, in Scottsdale. The event is held in conjunction with DFT’s production of Annie, which runs November 10–19. For additional information, visit www.dftheater.org or www.azfcf.org.
Photo credit: Simply Viola ( Busy +off-on ) via Foter.com / CC BY-NC-SA
