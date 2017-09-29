Dog-Eared Review: A Deep Thing

by

By Melanie Tighe –



Arizona author A.K. Smith’s debut novel, A Deep Thing, is an exciting page-turning tale. Part conspiracy, part love story, and all adventure, A Deep Thing is most of all, a fun read.

This armchair traveler may never have the chance — nor the courage — to dive into the amazing blue waters of a Mayan cenote, but Smith paints such a complete picture, I can at least imagine what it is like. I don’t want to say much more and spoil the surprise, but I’ll tell you this: the unexpected ending was perfect, and I’m certainly looking forward to reading more of A.K. Smith.

A.K. Smith’s books are available in bookstores everywhere and online. Signed copies are available at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore.

