Savor Local Flavor At The Taste of Cave Creek

The Town of Cave Creek will once again host its premier event, The Taste of Cave Creek. From Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ to Z’s Asian Fusion, the two-day Taste of Cave Creek will represent the eclectic mix that Cave Creek is most known for. Marshal Adam Stein is once again heading up the Taste of Cave Creek, and Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln are the premiere sponsors of the event.

The Taste of Cave Creek is held at Stagecoach Village, 7100 East Cave Creek Road, in an outdoor, open-air setting that will feature two stages of live music nightly. Held October 18 and 19, this year’s event will offer two new experiences: The Craft Beer VIP experience and a Wine Tasting VIP experience. (Learn more about both VIP experiences on page 32 — see “Mayor Bunch Writes…”).

Some of the more than 35 restaurants attending the Taste include Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ, Bourbon Cellar, Brugo’s Pizza & Bistro, Cartwright’s Modern Cuisine, Desirable Desserts, El Encanto Mexican Food, Harold’s Corral, Grilled Addiction & Wandering Donkey, Indigo Crow, It’s a Divine Bakery, Le Sans Soucie, Local Jonny’s, Grotto Café, Mountain View Pub, The Horny Toad, Small Cakes, Z’s Asian Fusion, the Village Coffee Shop, Tukees Tamales, Venues, The City Creamer, Q to U BBQ, The Meat Market, The Creek Patio Grill, Mike’s Chicago Dogs, Edible Arrangements, The Treatery and many more.

In addition to the food, there will be a craft beer garden featuring more than 18 craft beers, along with wine tastings, and tequila tastings sponsored by Tito’s Vodka. Two nights of entertainment, 5–9pm, include The Crown Kings (October 18); Fosterson (October 19); and Rock the District (both nights).

For additional information, call 480.488.6636 or visit .

