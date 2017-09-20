Health Fair Aims To Raise Awareness Of Overdoses — Reduce Stigma — Educate Community

by

Scottsdale Recovery Center, locally owned and operated, helps those struggling with addiction, alcoholism and dual-diagnosis/co-occurring disorders. September is National Recovery Month and the center is hosting a health fair for the community. Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane will speak ( at 11:15am) on the importance of utilizing resources and education from Scottsdale Recovery Center, Scottsdale Police Department, Scottsdale Fire and notMYkid (www.notmykid.org),a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach young people that fight internal battles, such as substance abuse, with the knowledge and resources to empower them to make positive choices. True AfterCare, a personalized support program designed to help people in early recovery, will be in attendance as well with an educational table.

The mission of this health fair is to help raise awareness of overdoses, reduce stigma related to recovery centers and drug-related deaths, and to help educate the community on this epidemic in their area. The surging opioid epidemic is not only sweeping through our nation, but is hurting local communities and children. Since June, there have been 291 opioid deaths, 2,551 suspected opioid overdoses, 1,861 naloxone doses dispensed and 1,726 naloxone doses administered.

The Community Heath Fair will be held Friday, September 22, from 10am–12pm. Scottsdale Recovery Center will be giving away one gift certificate for a 30 day recovery program. There will be local vendors with healthy food/drink options. The event is free and open to the public. Scottsdale Recovery Center is located at 1044 North 74th Street in Scottsdale.

For more information about Scottsdale Recovery Center, visit www.scottsdalerecovery.com or www.facebook.com/scottsdalerecovery.

