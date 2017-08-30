Western Lifestyle, Open Spaces & Vibrant Town Life: It’s Time To Celebrate Cave Creek!

The 2017–18 Cave Creek season officially returns in October, and area residents can get a preview of all the fun in this month’s Cave Creek Special Events pullout. The issue highlights everything from celebrating the area’s best food and drinks, to experiencing its Western heritage — and everything in between.
Kicking off the season is the Town’s signature event, The Taste of Cave Creek, held this year October 18–19 (www.tasteofcavecreek.com). The two-day event showcases all the best that the town offers year-round, including its more than 25 area restaurants, live music, wine tasting, beer garden and some favorite artists and area vendors.
For those who are cowboys and cowgirls at heart, the 15th Annual Wild West Days takes place November 1–5 (www.wildwestdayscavecreek.com). After a two-year hiatus, the ever-popular Desert Foothills Christmas Pageant is back December 2–3. In the spring, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days celebrates 41 years of professional rodeo in Cave Creek. The parade is March 17 with the rodeo held March 23–25 (www.cavecreekrodeo.com).
The Town wraps up its season by celebrating Independence Day with patriotism and family-friendly fireworks July 3–4.
In between Cave Creek’s main events are an abundant variety of things to do and places to go, and the Town invites everyone to celebrate its western lifestyle, explore its open spaces and enjoy its varied and vibrant town life. |CST
Look for the Cave Creek 2017–18 Calendar right here!
