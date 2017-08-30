Rock the District Musicians To Shake the Lake

by

Music will rock the waves of Bartlett Lake Marina when several of Rock the District’s teen performers will Shake the Lake Saturday, September 23, from 11am–5pm. Admission to the lake concert event is $10, which includes all entertainment — the incredible music, a water slide, dunk tank and water balloon splash. For $50, participants receive a VIP package that encompasses the entertainment, lunch from the full restaurant menu and a chance to learn how to wake surf with a pro trainer from Cactus Wake.

During the day-long festivities, visitors will enjoy several bands (performers to be announced), soloists and duos on a rockin’ mobile hydraulic shaded stage next to the restaurant that will shake guests in a positive way. In addition to fantastic music, guests will enjoy great food and drink specials at Bartlett’s new restaurant, The Last Stop/Bartlett Marina Grill, water balloons, wake surfing, a dunk tank and big water slide.

Rock the District, believed to be the only teen musician program of its kind in the nation, was founded in 2008 and is presented by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3). The foundation is led by a partnership of parents and community members. Through the fund-raising efforts of the foundation and Rock the District, the foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in grants to programs otherwise not funded by the Cave Creek Unified School District. For more information on Rock the District and the foundation, visit www.rockthedistrict.net and www.ccuef.org.

Bartlett Lake is second largest lake in Metropolitan Phoenix and features a large inventory of boat rentals, a 45-foot party yacht, pontoon and ski boats, personal watercraft, kayaks and more. The 2,815-acre lake and marina also boasts a jam-packed general store and marina store filled with food, beverages and bait. Bartlett Lake Marina is located at 20808 East Bartlett Dam Road, Tonto National Forest, Carefree. For additional information, visit www.bartlettlake.com.

