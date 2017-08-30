Kitchen Insider: Jagger Griffin of Ocean Prime

by

Restaurants have always been a part of chef Jagger Griffin’s life — his mother served tables to support the two of them. At the age of 17, Griffin’s mother got him a line cook position at the casual restaurant where she worked. After trying out different positions in the food service industry, Griffin felt the calling to hone his culinary skills and create a career in hospitality.

A graduate of the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, Griffin was a sous chef at two Phoenix restaurants, Christopher’s and Eddie Matney’s before becoming chef de cuisine at Eddie Matney’s.

In 2000, Jagger joined Anthem Restaurants of America as executive chef of Furio in Scottsdale. After winning multiple awards and being named one of Arizona’s Up and Coming Chefs in 2002, Griffin was asked to help develop Anthem’s fresh Mexican cantina concept, Salty Senorita in 2003. In 2009, Jagger became executive chef at Ocean Prime Phoenix.

Ocean Prime is an award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. The award-winning Ocean Prime delivers an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and aims to present its guests with truly genuine hospitality. From the kitchen and bar, there is an appreciation for ingredients that comes through in every dish. The menu is classic and yet there is a modern sensibility to the preparations.

Ocean Prime Phoenix is located at 5455 East High Street. For additional information, call 480.347.1313 or visit www.ocean-prime.com.

Colorado Lamb Chops 4 lb. Colorado Lamb Chops 2 tablespoons blended oil Pinch of salt Pinch of pepper ½ cup snap peas ½ cup blanched green beans 4 tablespoons English peas 4 tablespoons arugula mint pesto (recipe below) Mint vinaigrette (recipe below) Wrap bones with foil, season and broil lamb to desired temperature. Place the snap peas and green beans in boiling salted water for about 1 minute until al dente and bright in color. Mix English peas, snap peas, green beans, and pesto and add a pinch of salt. Serve with mint vinaigrette topped with a pinch of chiffonade mint. Finish Lamb with salt garnish plate with parsley. Arugula Mint Pesto 1 ¼ oz. sliced almonds ½ oz. peeled, sliced garlic ½ oz. arugula ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese 1 oz. fresh mint 1 cup extra virgin olive oil Pre-heat oven to 350. Toast almonds until slightly brown in color and fragrant (about 8-10 minutes). Let cool. Place all ingredients in refrigerator for 30 minutes or until chilled. Place all ingredients in blender pulse until smooth. Make sure not to over blend, as the pesto will turn brown. Finish with salt and pepper to taste. Mint Vinaigrette 1 cups rice wine vinegar 1/2 cup apple jelly 1/2 oz fresh mint 1 cup sugar Heat all ingredients slowly reserving half of the mint. Strain out the whole mint. Chiffonade the remaining mint and add once cooled.

