You are here: Home / Headline News / Fall Restaurant Week Kicks Off Statewide Season

Fall Restaurant Week Kicks Off Statewide Season

August 30, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Duck Cassoulet; Photo courtesy of Christophers

Fall means different things to different people, but for Arizona foodies it means celebrating the arrival of the Arizona Restaurant Association’s (ARA) Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW). This year marks the 10th anniversary of this food-focused event, which has developed into a 10-day long gastronomic jubilee, with restaurants statewide offering their special ARW menus brimming with the bounty of the season’s harvest.

Whole Grain Gnocci; Photo courtesy of Second Story Liquor Bar

To celebrate 10 years of this spectacular event, this year the ARA is giving diners a chance to win big during Fall Restaurant Week with an exciting online contest featuring 10 experiential prizes that foodie and travel lovers will eat up.

The 2017 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will kick off September 15 and run through September 24, with nearly 200 participating restaurants showcasing three-course prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person. In addition to Fall ARW, the Arizona Restaurant Association hosts Spring ARW in May and Arizona Breakfast Weekend in July, and is proud to be supported by its sponsors: Young’s Market Company, Sanderson Lincoln, Sanderson Ford, Open Table, the Arizona Office of Tourism and American Express.

Photo by Grace Stufkosky; courtesy of Sumo Maya

Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri says, “Arizona Restaurant Week gives Valley diners a unique opportunity to try some of the state’s finest and most popular restaurants featuring special menus designed to let their culinary staff shine. We are proud to have contributed to the interest, development and support of the local culinary scene for the past 10 years — and counting.”

Togarshi Roasted Beets Salad ; Photo courtesy of Second Story Liquor Bar

Participating Fall restaurants include Artizen, Café ZuZu, Christopher’s and Crush Lounge, El Panzon y Frida, Marcellino Ristorante, Match, Nobuo at Teeter House, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Second Story Liquor Bar, Sonata’s, SumoMaya, The Capital Grille (Phoenix and Scottsdale), The Dhaba, The Keg and many others. Event updates along with a list of participating restaurants and their ARW menus can be found at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Headline News, North Valley Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: