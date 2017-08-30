Fall Restaurant Week Kicks Off Statewide Season

by

Fall means different things to different people, but for Arizona foodies it means celebrating the arrival of the Arizona Restaurant Association’s (ARA) Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW). This year marks the 10th anniversary of this food-focused event, which has developed into a 10-day long gastronomic jubilee, with restaurants statewide offering their special ARW menus brimming with the bounty of the season’s harvest.

To celebrate 10 years of this spectacular event, this year the ARA is giving diners a chance to win big during Fall Restaurant Week with an exciting online contest featuring 10 experiential prizes that foodie and travel lovers will eat up.

The 2017 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week will kick off September 15 and run through September 24, with nearly 200 participating restaurants showcasing three-course prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person. In addition to Fall ARW, the Arizona Restaurant Association hosts Spring ARW in May and Arizona Breakfast Weekend in July, and is proud to be supported by its sponsors: Young’s Market Company, Sanderson Lincoln, Sanderson Ford, Open Table, the Arizona Office of Tourism and American Express.

Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri says, “Arizona Restaurant Week gives Valley diners a unique opportunity to try some of the state’s finest and most popular restaurants featuring special menus designed to let their culinary staff shine. We are proud to have contributed to the interest, development and support of the local culinary scene for the past 10 years — and counting.”

Participating Fall restaurants include Artizen, Café ZuZu, Christopher’s and Crush Lounge, El Panzon y Frida, Marcellino Ristorante, Match, Nobuo at Teeter House, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Second Story Liquor Bar, Sonata’s, SumoMaya, The Capital Grille (Phoenix and Scottsdale), The Dhaba, The Keg and many others. Event updates along with a list of participating restaurants and their ARW menus can be found at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.

