Dog-Eared Review: Night Hush

Whew — what a ride!

I found this military thriller with a touch of romance to be the perfect read for the Fourth of July. From the very first page, Arizona author Leslie Jones held nothing back in Night Hush, the first book in her Duty & Honor series. The opening scene is so realistic I could practically taste the grit of the desert sand.

The author’s background as an intelligence officer, no doubt helped to craft a plot so believable I had to keep reminding myself it was fiction. The action barely paused, and Jones deftly managed to keep me white-knuckled and breathless, as Intelligence Officer Heather Langstrom and Delta Force Captain Jace Reed teamed up to battle torture and terrorism in the Middle East.

Oh, and in case you’re thinking the romantic elements will spoil Night Hush for guys. Nope, my dad, a Navy Veteran, loved it, too. I would say anyone who reads Vince Flynn or Lee Childs would also enjoy reading Leslie Jones’s, Duty & Honor series.

Leslie Jones’s books are available in bookstores everywhere and online. Signed copies are available at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore.

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.)

