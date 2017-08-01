Get Ready To Celebrate Cave Creek

The 2017–18 Cave Creek season officially returns in October, and area residents will enjoy a preview of all the fun with the CITYSunTimes Cave Creek Special Events pullout in September. The issue will highlight everything from celebrating the area’s best food and drinks, to experiencing its Western heritage — and everything in between.
“Cave Creek has special events throughout the season for the whole family,” says Town Marshal Adam Stein. “Come and enjoy our Western atmosphere where everyone is a friend.”
Kicking off the season is the Town’s signature event, The Taste of Cave Creek, held this year October 18–19 (www.tasteofcavecreek.com). The two-day event showcases all the best that the town has to offer year-round, including its more than 25 area restaurants, live music, wine tasting, beer garden and some favorite artists and area vendors.
For those who are cowboys and cowgirls at heart, the 15th Annual Wild West Days takes place November 1–5 (www.wildwestdayscavecreek.com). After a two-year hiatus, the ever popular Desert Foothills Christmas Pageant is back December 2–3. In the spring, the Cave Creek Fiesta Days Rodeo celebrates its 41st anniversary. The parade is March 17 with the rodeo held March 23–25 (www.cavecreekrodeo.com).
In between Cave Creek’s main events are an abundant variety of things to do and places to go, and the Town invites everyone to, “Enjoy all that Cave Creek has to offer.” |CST
Look for the Cave Creek Special Events Edition in September for extensive coverage of the Town of Cave Creek 2017–18 events season.
