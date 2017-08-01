Endless Summer: Slip Away For A World-Class Daycation

by

By Kathryn M. Miller ~ It’s August, which means back to school for many families and the end of summer travel for others. But back to reality doesn’t have to mean an end to summer fun, especially for those lucky enough to call the Valley home — there are months of warm weather ahead and dozens of world-class resorts to escape to. Now, thanks to startup ResortPass (which just launched in Scottsdale), Valley residents don’t have to be a hotel guest to partake in first-class resort amenities. Escape the desert heat with a splash down a three-story waterslide at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, bliss out in a luxe cabana with Camelback Mountain views at Royal Palms Resort & Spa or enjoy all the ambiance of a heavenly hotel spa with no treatment required.

ResortPass founder Amanda Szabo had a passion for poolside lounging and she wanted to share it with the world. The new startup lets users dip into incredible resort pools without having to be a guest. It’s a way to enjoy the city’s best amenities on a budget. Simply pick a resort, book a pass and enjoy the ultimate daycation with all-day access to swim, relax, eat, drink and play at an amazing resort — without ever booking a room.

Prices start at $20, and new retreats and resorts are being added all the time. In addition to the Hyatt and Royal Palms, ResortPass currently works with Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia and the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. New Phoenix and Scottsdale resorts are being added every month — according to ResortPass, over 40 resorts are in the pipeline — and access is available to resorts in Los Angeles, Napa Valley, Orange County, Palm Desert, San Diego and Santa Barbara, as well as in Florida, Hawaii and Texas. For additional information or to book a pass, visit www.resortpass.com. |CST

Find more ways to unwind at summer’s end in our DESTINATIONS section.

Advertisements