You are here: Home / Community News / Carefree / Test-Drive A Tesla At The Boulders July 29 — RSVP Today

Test-Drive A Tesla At The Boulders July 29 — RSVP Today

July 28, 2017 by Leave a Comment

The Boulders Resort and Spa

The Boulders Resort & Spa and Tesla are offering resort guests, members and area residents the opportunity to experience a test drive in a Tesla Model S. Drivers will have the opportunity to experience 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds, thanks to the revolutionary autopilot capabilities. This event is coordinated, sponsored and run by Tesla Motors, Inc. headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

To RSVP for the event, visit www.tesla.com/event/discover-future-driving-boulders-golf-club.

There is no fee to take a test drive, and each driver receives $10 off green fees at the Boulders championship golf courses. The event takes place Saturday, July 29, from 7am–1pm at the Boulders Golf Clubhouse, located at 34631 North Tom Darlington Drive in Carefree. For additional information, visit www.theboulders.com.

Photos courtesy of The Boulders Resort & Spa and Tesla Motors, Inc.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Carefree, GET MORE
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: