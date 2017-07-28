You are here: Home / Food & Wine / Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Crossroads Opening August 3 — Preview Event July 28

The All-American Burger

The ‘Neighborhood Burger Joint,’ Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers (CBCB), delivers casual and friendly atmosphere to families and avid sports fanatics alike, and in August is opening its newest location at Crossroads in North Scottsdale. Today, July 28, starting at 11am, CBCB will hold a preview event, and the first 500 guests to CBCB Crossroads will receive a complimentary All-American Burger.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Crossroads is located at 18529 North Scottsdale Road. Suite 121, in Scottsdale. The restaurant, which is set to officially open its doors August 3, will be open 11am-close Monday–Friday; 9am-close Saturday–Sunday. Happy hour is 3–6pm, Monday–Friday, and includes $3 domestics, $4 crafts, $5 select appetizers and $8 All-American Burger accompanied with fries or chips.

Visit www.coldbeers.com for additional information.

