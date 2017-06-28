Summertime…And The Forgettin’ Is Easy

by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz –

Summertime!

This is the cry of school kids from Kindergarten through college. The expectation that the summer vacation frees them from studying, from learning, from reading, from following current events, for them is real. However, in reality, summertime should be an opportunity to study, learn, read and better understanding the world — without the pressures of tests or teachers’ frightening glares.

Forgetting is easy. Too easy.

Spending a full summer just ‘chillin out’ as some call it, is a full summer wasted. Reading is critical for everybody, in whatever language(s) one reads. From the youngest to the more mature, keeping the grey matter active is critical and smart.

Now I know you are hearing from your children, “but it’s summertime!” Yup, it’s summertime and the livin’ is easy. But the world does not stop because it is summer in this part of the globe.

Use the months of summer to bolster readiness for next semester. Take an active part in learning during summer. Try exploring something enjoyable that is not part of the curriculum. Use the computers at the public library. Visit the state capitol museum. Travel a little north to find out about the different flora and fauna of Arizona. Take a walk — not a ride — and listen to the sounds of the world around you. Try to understand a hummingbird. Hear leaves whispering. None of these costs anything, and the impact could be seriously overwhelming.

During summer, don’t let the mind stagnate. Watch the news programs, and analyze their differences. Listen to radio news, and hear what others across the globe sound like. Find a Study-Buddy, and explore a museum, play softball, create a new dessert for the family supper. But don’t waste this summer! Read, learn, explore…and have fun!

I remember having to write annually about “what I did during my summer vacation.” The fall editorial adventure, trying to make summer look good to others, and trying to make myself feel good for having wasted so much time.

Doesn’t have to be…

Video games have a purpose, but not at the expense of picking up a daily newspaper or a topic-friendly book. Let the youngsters rest their thumbs for a little while. Motivate their body’s senses to take in the sights and sounds only available in summer. Capture special moments. Challenge the season to give its special opportunities, and have fun doing it.

For many, summer is 10 week long; two and a half months. Plan a calendar that allows for “down-time” and fun-time, and learning time. Don’t fritter away the potential joy of finding something new, visiting an extraordinary venue or helping around the house.

Ahhhh summertime. Use it wisely and energize the mind. Keep active, and enjoy the schedule change.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his more than three decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. He regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

