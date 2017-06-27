Escape The Heat & Discover The Great Indoors!

Summer classes at Holland Community Center
Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) offers an abundance of ways for residents to beat the heat while having fun and meeting new people this summer. FCF hosts classes and programs at the Holland Community Center year-round, but when the heat is on, a friendly respite may be just what is needed. Here are some of the events taking place in July.
Belly Dancing for Fitness
July 12, 19, 26 and August 2; 10–11am
Suitable for all ages and stages of fitness, belly dancing is low impact and gentle on the joints. It can help strengthen the core, lower body and even arms, while also improving cardio fitness. Music and coin hip scarves provided. Instructor Shoshanna Qamar is an artist, actress and dancer with a background in contemporary dance technique, ballet and international folk. The cost is $60 per student for this four-week class.
Learn to Draw from Life
July 13, 20, 27 and August 3;10am–12pm
Learn to see as never have before, and discover a new talent, or rediscover an old one, by learning to draw from life. Instructor Joan Milman will teach participants to work with charcoal, kneaded eraser and a newsprint pad to bring objects to life. The cost is $125 for four weeks of instruction.
Canvas & Coffee — Southwest Pottery
July 15; 10am–12pm
Join Sunny Hall, owner of Paint and Gogh, for a morning of canvas and coffee. Start the morning with a relaxing and creative painting experience that is guided step-by-step, and take home a 16” x 20” acrylic painting at the end of the class. All supplies are furnished, including easels, paint, canvas, aprons and brushes. No experience necessary. The cost is $40 per student.
In addition to structured classes, bingo is offered every Thursday at 1:30pm, and duplicate bridge (must have a partner) is offered Monday and Friday at 12:30pm.
Holland Community Center is located at 34250 North 60th Street, Building B, in Scottsdale. Online registration and details are available at www.azfcf.org. Call 480.488.1090 for additional information.
