Chill Out This Summer With Live & Local Fridays

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ Live & Local Fridays summer concert series will open July 28 with a performance by the Latin blues band Los Morenos in the Virginia G. Piper Theater, and with the experimental jazz quartet House of Stairs in Stage 2.

The expanded Live & Local Fridays lineup will showcase 10 Arizona groups spanning Americana, blues, flamenco, jazz, Latin and pop Friday evenings through August 25. For the first time, the series will be presented in both of the Center’s indoor venues, with larger bands performing in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at 8pm and smaller ensembles in the more intimate Stage 2 at 8:30pm. In addition to Los Morenos July 28, mainstage concerts in the Virginia G. Piper Theater will feature Whiskey Kiss August 4, Kabarett August 11, Inspiracion Flamenca August 18 and Marmalade Skies August 25.

Following House of Stairs July 28, Stage 2 concerts will include Chuck Hall “Rewired!” August 4, Odd Man Out August 11, Jan Sandwich Presents: Remembering Debbie Reynolds August 18 and 76th Street August 25.

Stage 2 shows are general admission and offer both table and theater seating options. The Virginia G. Piper Theater has reserved seating. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy cocktails and tasty bites from the Encore Bar.

Next door, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) offers free admission from 5–9pm on Fridays. The Museum’s summer exhibitions include the immersive installation Ocean of Light: Submergence by the U.K.-based arts collective Squidsoup; [dis]functional: Products of Conceptual Design, exploring the relationship between art and design; and I’m Sorry But It’s Hard to Imagine, juxtaposing works from SMoCA’s collection with one of Nam June Paik’s iconic TV sculptures. Visit http://www.smoca.org.

Advance tickets for Live & Local Fridays concerts are available by phone or online: 480.499.8587 or http://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

