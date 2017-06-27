Cave Creek Restaurants & Area Businesses To Host July Fireworks Extravaganza

Celebrate Independence Day early at one of the Valley’s biggest parties. Cave Creek’s spectacular “3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza” takes place after sunset Monday, July 3, and is being hosted by Harold’s Corral, 6895 East Cave Creek Road; Roadhouse, 6900 East Cave Creek Road; and The Buffalo Chip Saloon, 6811 East Cave Creek Road, in Cave Creek.
The festive, family-friendly celebration starts at 5pm with live music, children’s activities, food and drink specials at all three restaurants and great seating to view the fireworks, which begin after sunset behind Harold’s. A free shuttle service will be available to transport people around town from 6pm to midnight.
With the help of Rural Metro, the fireworks are safely shot off from a hill behind Harold’s, making the largest display in Cave Creek one of the most exhilarating shows in the Valley. Admission is free at all three restaurants with open seating, first come first serve. At Harold’s Corral, reserved seats outside are available for $15 for a two-top, $20 for a four-top and $35 for a 10-top. Live music will be a highlight, with the Crown Kings playing inside from 8:30pm–1am, and Hillbilly Deluxe energizing the crowd outside from 7–11:30pm. While admission is free at Harold’s, it does not include game zone activities or food. The outside bar and BBQ will be cash only, and ATMs will be onsite. Guests to Harold’s also can help the Foothills Food Bank by donating canned goods or money. Those making a donation that night will be entered to win a prize.
Carefree Resort & Conference Center and the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce are also supporting the event as sponsors. Patrons are encouraged to take a staycation and spend the weekend exploring the many shops, boutiques, art galleries and restaurants in the area. Carefree Resort & Conference Center is offering discounted room rates for the holiday weekend. For more details, call 480.488.5300 or visit www.carefree-resort.com.
For more information about the “3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza,” contact Harold’s Corral at 480.488.1906 or www.haroldscorral.com; the Roadhouse at 480.488.3300 or www.hideawayroadhouse.com; or The Buffalo Chip Saloon at 480.488.9118 or www.buffalochipsaloon.com.
Leave a Reply