Komen Arizona To Cease Operations July 31 — October Phoenix Race for the Cure Event Canceled

by

Susan G. Komen Arizona announced June 21 its decision to cease operations effective July 31, 2017. Consequently, the Phoenix Race for the Cure event, previously scheduled for October, has been canceled. Local organizations that were selected for Komen grants in March will be funded through March 31, 2018.

In addition, despite the closure of the local Komen Affiliate, Susan G. Komen will be transitioning the state to its national mission and community engagement programs. Arizona residents may access treatment, clinical trial, education and other patient support programs through Komen’s national help line at 877.GO.KOMEN or through komen.org. Supporters also can continue to support the breast cancer cause in ways that are meaningful for them through Komen’s national fundraising and advocacy programs.

“Over the last 24 years our local Affiliate has proudly served the women and men in Arizona and we are so grateful to the community for their relentless support,” said Komen Arizona board president Jill Bray. “Unfortunately, participation in our Race and other fundraising initiatives has declined, limiting our ability to continue to fulfill our mission locally. We are guiding our Affiliate toward a responsible closure and applying remaining resources and donations toward local programs that provide support for screening and treatment of breast cancer in our state.”

“Our intent is to maximize the amount of grant funds available to local Arizona organizations,” Komen Arizona, executive director, Christina Mencuccini. “This year’s grantees will receive their funding as planned. We are working closely with our staff, volunteers, sponsors and other stakeholders to provide a smooth transition.”

“Komen’s commitment to the people of Arizona remains strong and we are eager to continue meeting the needs of breast cancer patients and families in the state. We encourage those who need our help, or who wish to support our research, advocacy or other programs, to visit komen.org,” said Ellen Willmott, interim president and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

Komen Arizona has contributed more than $26 million for Arizona breast cancer programs and services, making it the largest private grantor of breast cancer funds in the state. In addition, the Affiliate has invested more than $9 million as part of Komen’s national breast cancer research program and to date, $4.4 million has returned to the state through 19 research grants to researchers at Arizona institutions.

In 2016 Komen Arizona helped fund education for 177,838 individuals; 50,695 screening mammograms; 8,747 diagnostic procedures; and breast cancer treatment for 7,086 women and men with no other resources or options for care. This year, Komen Arizona provided $418,997 in grants to nine local nonprofits across Arizona that will deliver breast cancer education, screening, diagnostics and treatment support through 2018.

Advertisements