Valley Chefs Join Together To Raise Funds For A Fellow Chef

In a rally cry to support one of their own, the “Arizona Seven” are reuniting for the 7 Chef Fund Up, a pair of communal dining events hosted in support of fellow chef Kelly Fletcher (formerly of House of Trick, Zen Culinary). Fletcher recently fell seriously ill to a life-threatening infection that spread throughout his body, rendering him bedridden in the ICU for weeks, and on home-rest there-after. His medical bills have skyrocketed, and without health insurance, are sure to claim his financial life. Hosted at Crudo restaurant in Phoenix, both events are the latest can’t-miss culinary adventures from the collective known as the Arizona Seven, a rotating group of top local chefs (full list below) who come together to host exciting multi-chef, multi-course dinners to help raise awareness and appreciation of the Arizona food scene. The Seven Chef Fund Up will feature Keenan Bosworth (Pig & Pickle), Cullen Campbell (Crudo, Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails), Jacob Cutino (Homeboy’s Hot Sauce), Josh Hebert (Posh Improvisational Cuisine, Hot Noodles Cold Sake), Scott Holmes (Little Miss BBQ), Stephen Jones (The Larder + The Delta), Bernie Kantak (Citizen Public House, The Gladly) and Gio Osso (Nico, Virtù Honest Craft).

The first of two events will be held Sunday, June 4, at 2pm at Crudo with a family-style Communal Pig Roast complete with all the fixin’s for $50 ++ p.p. (100 percent of proceeds from both events will go to Fletcher’s medical recovery.) At the event, chef Cullen will roast up a whole hog, while the other chefs will whip up gourmet sides, sauces, desserts and even other smoked meats, such as chicken. In addition, enjoy a selection of fresh, locally brewed beers from Huss Brewing Co., and wine and cocktails provided by The Whining Pig and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The second event will be held Monday, July 31, at 6 pm, where the Arizona Seven will host a Multi-Course Dinner at Crudo for $150++ p.p with 100 percent of the proceeds going to pay down Fletcher’s medical expenses. Even tastier, this one-night-only dinner will feature a menu penned by chef Fletcher, but with each of the chefs doing their own riff on his dishes.

Crudo is located at 3603 East Indian School Road in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602.358.8666 or visit www.crudoaz.com. For tickets, visit http://7cheffundup.bpt.me.

