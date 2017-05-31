Male Call: Hacked, Duped And Dumped

by

By James Roberts –

Having been pestered by a series of malware alerts on the Male Call computer, we were fascinated by a story recently related by a friend — we’ll call him “Mick” — who is still puzzling about what happened to him, especially the aftermath.

We got the story in dribs and drabs between sets of tennis so it took a while to re-assemble the details, particularly since said friend is not terribly computer-literate.

Here’s how it went down.

Mick gets up one morning and logs onto Facebook first thing as he usually does. He’s texting, via Facebook with his sweetie — they’ve been dating seriously for about a month and she has declared “love.”

Now, it’s not entirely clear if he was actually using Facebook’s texting/SMS function or simply Messenger but it seems he was using his laptop. As we said, the narrative was parceled out in 2-minute blurbs.

What happened was that his Facebook screen got “locked.” This was not just computer lag; he got a notification that his FB was locked. We don’t know if this was a standard FB “lock screen” notification or something more sinister.

In a panic, he starts hunting around on Google for Facebook support and heads down a rabbit hole of disaster and scammery.

He finds a site for Facebook Customer Service and calls the 844- number. A support person answers and Mick begins blubbering about the problem:

“Help, help, I’m locked out of Facebook!”

(OK, we may have made up the part about blubbering, but you can trust the next part since we verified it independently. In fact, at first, we didn’t quite believe it but check it out for yourself with this NPR story.)

So he gets the tech support person on the phone, describes the problem but is taken aback to find out that, yes, they can fix the problem but it will cost him $200.

As the NPR story notes: “To be clear, Facebook does not have a phone number for regular users to call.”

Now Mick isn’t quite sure what to do. He doesn’t want to fork over two bills and also can’t figure how Facebook can get away with charging him for customer support.

And then the real disaster strikes.

Suddenly his computer screen is taken over by an unseen hand, like when you give remote access to an online tech support person…but now the hand is typing horrible words to Mick’s sweetie that we can’t even bring ourselves to use initials for! Let’s just say it was three words and one of them was “you.”

Sweetie is appalled and disgusted and quickly breaks off communication.

The plot thickens. It seems that Mick has been in communication with other sweeties who have received similar messages supposedly from him. But it’s his main sweetie he wants to get right with.

Mick, you’ve got some splainin’ to do!

Cutting to the chase, Sweetie #1 is having no truck with any splainin’ . . . but ironically Sweetie #2 sees it for the hack job it was and forgives the apparent word assault.

A week passes and even after numerous desperate attempts at reconciliation and explanation, Sweetie #1 remains unmoved. It’s over, over, over.

So what do you think? Did Mick make up the whole megillah? Was Sweetie #1 being unreasonable in not accepting the story? Or, hmmm, was Sweetie #1 just looking for an excuse to break up? And how many sweeties was Mick online with at the time?

He’s rather vague about that last part but from what we hear, he’s back on the dating market.

Need a guy’s perspective? Jot a note to Male Call at jrobertpenn@aol.com or check out the Male Call archives at www.words-in-action.com.

