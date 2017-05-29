Cold Brew, Pizza & Drams — Oh, My!

by

3 ways to celebrate foodie fathers in June

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, so in honor of dear old Dad, we’ve found three ways to treat the foodie fathers out there. Whether he’s a coffee fanatic, savors a good scotch or just wants to grab a slice of pie (pizza that is!) with the family, these Valley restaurants and resorts can hook him up.

Gift The Gift Of Cold Brew

Press Coffee has an easy way to give to treat a coffee-loving dad this Father’s Day. Just in time for summer, the local coffee roaster is offering Cold Brew Flasks at all Press locations for $5. The cold brew flasks are 12 ounces of the roastery’s cold-brewed coffee in a stylish, sealed container, which can be kept unopened and refrigerated for up to 60 days. Buy one on its own, or package it with a hydroflask ($26-$35) and a bag of whole beans ($14-$19).

Press has been a Phoenix local coffee roaster since 2008. Press Coffee has four Valley locations: in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler. For additional information, visit www.presscoffee.com.

Enjoy A Slice With Dad

All day long Sunday, June 18, Fired Pie locations are offering a buy one entrée get one free for dads. This deal is not good on third party deliveries or call in orders.

The locally owned restaurant allows diners to take on the role of chef by picking and choosing their own type of dough, sauce and topping. To score the deal simply mention it at checkout. The sophisticated-yet-affordable pizza restaurant also offers build-your-own salads.

Fired Pie is quick, casual and customizable to individual pizza or salad desires. Fired Pie is open for lunch and dinner and offers something for every pizza lover every day of the week. Now with 16 locations in the Phoenix Metro area, and two in Tucson, they are the perfect place to enjoy a pizza pie or salad. To find a location, visit www.firedpie.com.

Drams for Dads Scotch Tasting

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa offers its special Scotch tasting events, “Drams for Dad,” Father’s Day Weekend.

The Scotch Library’s special celebration kicks off at 6pm Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, and will feature a tasting of four Glenmorangie whiskies — the Glenmorangie 10-year, Lasanta, Quinta Ruban and Nectar D’Or. In addition to sampling the scotches, guests will learn about the differences between the labels, unique aspects of the various whiskey regions of Scotland and explore different ways to drink scotch.

Plus, Dads who bring in an old tie can trade it for a complimentary cigar with cigar cutter and a special offer when they return to The Scotch Library. The “Drams for Dads” event is priced at $65 per person and will include light food pairings. For reservations, call 480.624.1202.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa is located at 6902 East Greenway Parkway in Scottsdale. For additional information, visit www.kierlandresort.com.

