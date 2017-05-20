BabyFace LLC Offers Aquagold Fine Touch Microchanneling Technology

by

Leigh Asher, RN, MA, MEP-c, a certified medical esthetics nurse specialist for 14 years, is one of the first Arizona experts to offer Aquagold fine touch microchanneling technology. Asher owns BabyFace LLC, which is located at 8888 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 20, in Scottsdale.

According to Asher, Aquagold fine touch is a revolutionary skin infusion device that has 20 micro channels to painlessly and effectively deliver customized solutions into the skin. With 24-carat gold plated surgical grade stainless steel needles smaller than a human hair, this revolutionary device delivers active ingredients into the dermis. Most common treatment areas include face, neck and décolleté resulting in smoother, plumper more radiant skin.

“This is the best skin treatment I have ever seen,” says Paula, a client.

Asher has 25 years nursing experience with specialized training and certification in medical esthetics, including all FDA-approved neurotoxins, dermal fillers, chemical peels and skin care. She has a graduate degree in gerontology, the study of aging, and is a trainer for medical professionals for nonsurgical cosmetic treatments.

For more information, contact Asher at 602.705.8145 or visit www.babyfacellc.com.

Advertisements