Enjoy Yoga in the Gardens In Carefree

May 9, 2017 by Leave a Comment

The Town of Carefree and the Desert Foothills Family YMCA offer a free, community yoga class, “Yoga in the Gardens,” on Mondays this month from 9-10am.

Held in the Carefree Desert Gardens, underneath the Carefree Sundial, this free, all levels class will explore yoga movement with the added beauty of Black Mountain and the sounds of the reflecting pool as a backdrop. Just show-up, bring a friend and a yoga mat for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience.

Go to www.visitcarefree.com for more information on Town events and programs.

Call 602.404.9622 or visit www.valleyymca.org/desert-foothills to confirm yoga days and times, or to learn more about Desert Foothills Family YMCA.

