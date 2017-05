by

In celebration of Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14, Arizona-based Carlson Creek Vineyard is offering all moms a complimentary wine tasting and cake bites at both its Scottsdale and Willcox tasting rooms. The tasting will also include its best-selling Sweet Adeline Riesling, named after the Carlson’s grandmother who enjoyed a sweeter wine. For additional information, call 520.766.3000 or visit www.carlsoncreek.com.

