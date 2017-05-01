Powering The Community

by

Chamber honors standout business leaders

Working together as a community is vital for the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce to continue strengthening the local business environment with resources, networking, educational opportunities and advocacy. The power of the Chamber comes from the strength and support of its members, ambassadors and sponsors who work together toward a common goal – a thriving business community in Carefree and Cave Creek.

To recognize the standout businesses and ambassadors who make a difference in the community marketplace, the Chamber holds its annual Celebration of Excellence Awards. This year, the awards ceremony was held on March 30, at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral.

“It is such a pleasure to shine a spotlight on our esteemed business and ambassador of the year at the Celebration of Excellence Awards,” said Patty Villeneuve, executive director of the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce. “Each of the nominees is a shining example of giving back to the community that supports their business and helping the Chamber enhance the local business environment.”

This year’s “Business of the Year” is Tech 4 Life, Carefree, and the “Ambassador of the Year” is Paul Cocuzza.



Steve Woods founded Tech 4 Life in 2003 with the sole purpose of helping people with their computer support. Their mission is to provide country doctor service for technology.

Woods and his crew have been invaluable to the Chamber and many other non-profits in this community by donating untold hours and dollars in volunteer services to keep everyone’s technology running smoothly, always with a smile on his face.

Paul Cocuzza serves as the co-chair of the Chamber Ambassador Committee. He attends every Chamber event acting as a greeter, a host and emcee at Chamber events and functions. Paul champions the Chamber’s mission and vision and is actively involved with member recruitment and retention. He has volunteered countless hours with the Chamber and many other community organizations. Paul is also a top-performing sales and business development manager at UCP of Central Arizona.

Business of the Year Nominees for 2016:

Animal Health Services

Bartlett Lake

Brix Wines

Bryan’s Black Mountain BBQ

Cave Creek Candles & Gifts

Sonoran Arts League

Tech 4 Life

Watson’s Hat Shop

Ambassador of the Year Nominees for 2016:

Paul Cocuzza

Liz Castenada

