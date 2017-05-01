Arizona Restaurant Week Celebrates Ten Years

The Arizona Restaurant Association’s Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) is celebrating a decade of delicious this year with its 10th annual ARW this Fall. What began as a yearly weeklong celebration has now grown into a bi-annual 10-day foodie extravaganza. The 2017 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week will kick off 10 days of dining, May 19-28, with more than 150 participating restaurants showcasing three-course, prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person.
In addition to Spring ARW, the Arizona Restaurant Association will host Arizona Breakfast Weekend from July 27-30 and Fall ARW will be held September 15-24.
Here are 10 fun facts about 10 years of Arizona Restaurant Week:
- In 2008, ARW started with 93 participating restaurants in the Fall.
- In 2011, ARW expanded to spring and fall.
- Arizona is rapidly growing as one the top foodie destinations in the country.
- It is estimated that more than 3 million people have dined out during the past 10 years for ARW.
- The official website gets more than 1 million unique visits in the weeks leading up to a restaurant week.
- In 2017, more than 10 percent of employment in the state is provided by restaurant and foodservice jobs – Arizona leads the nation in job growth potential for this sector.
- Nearly 400 different restaurants have participated in ARW over the past 10 years.
- The average restaurant sees about a 20 percent increase in sales during ARW.
- On average, about 60 percent of participating restaurants opt for a $33 menu while about 40 percent choose to serve the $44 option.
- Ten restaurants have participated in every single year of Arizona Restaurant Week since 2008 are: Avanti, Cowboy Ciao, Deseo at the Westin Kierland, Don & Charlies, Firebirds, LON’s at the Hermosa Inn, Roka Akor, Roaring Fork, The Capital Grille (Scottsdale) and The Melting Pot (Scottsdale).
For a complete listing of participating restaurants, visit www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.
