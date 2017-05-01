Arizona Restaurant Week Celebrates Ten Years

by

The Arizona Restaurant Association’s Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) is celebrating a decade of delicious this year with its 10th annual ARW this Fall. What began as a yearly weeklong celebration has now grown into a bi-annual 10-day foodie extravaganza. The 2017 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week will kick off 10 days of dining, May 19-28, with more than 150 participating restaurants showcasing three-course, prix-fixe meals for $33 or $44 per person.

In addition to Spring ARW, the Arizona Restaurant Association will host Arizona Breakfast Weekend from July 27-30 and Fall ARW will be held September 15-24.

Here are 10 fun facts about 10 years of Arizona Restaurant Week:

In 2008, ARW started with 93 participating restaurants in the Fall. In 2011, ARW expanded to spring and fall. Arizona is rapidly growing as one the top foodie destinations in the country. It is estimated that more than 3 million people have dined out during the past 10 years for ARW. The official website gets more than 1 million unique visits in the weeks leading up to a restaurant week. In 2017, more than 10 percent of employment in the state is provided by restaurant and foodservice jobs – Arizona leads the nation in job growth potential for this sector. Nearly 400 different restaurants have participated in ARW over the past 10 years. The average restaurant sees about a 20 percent increase in sales during ARW. On average, about 60 percent of participating restaurants opt for a $33 menu while about 40 percent choose to serve the $44 option. Ten restaurants have participated in every single year of Arizona Restaurant Week since 2008 are: Avanti, Cowboy Ciao, Deseo at the Westin Kierland, Don & Charlies, Firebirds, LON’s at the Hermosa Inn, Roka Akor, Roaring Fork, The Capital Grille (Scottsdale) and The Melting Pot (Scottsdale).

For a complete listing of participating restaurants, visit www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.

Advertisements