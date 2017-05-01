Annual Balloon Festival Celebrates The Red, White And Blue

by

The Eighth Annual Cave Creek Balloon Festival, presented by Tonto Bar and Grill and Aerial Solutions, is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, form 5:30-10pm, at Rancho Mañana Golf Course’s driving range.

The event includes great live bands, massive glowing balloons, everyone’s favorite fireworks show and a celebration of a red, white and blue Memorial Day weekend. Gone are the days of purchasing food, beverage script tickets and waiting in double long lines. Head straight for tasty eats and enjoy. Want to see the timeline or surf the food truck menus? Just hop online and find the information on a new, user-friendly website.

The balloons start to inflate and glow around 7:30pm, but guests will want to be there way before then to see the Civil Air Patrol color guard presentation, a flyover by Deer Valley Composite Squadron 302, and to hear the National Anthem performed by Madison Holmes. Later, the powerhouse vocals of The Anglim Sisters will perform from 6:45-8pm and don’t miss a beat as the entertainment flows right into, Native Arizona headliner, Harry Luge and his Country band. Relax and lay back to cap off the evening with fireworks in an explosive array of red, white and blue. Also, there’s plenty for the little ones to see and do. Featured at the event are free face painting and free balloon twisting, or let kids burn energy in fun thrilled kids’ zone.

Adults can enjoy great beverages, cocktails and wine, as well as craft beer flowing from the taps of Four Peaks Brewery. Splurge on scrumptious food from local food trucks and vendors including Grilled Addiction, Wandering Donkey, Fry Bread Inc., Doughlicious Pizza, Cheese Love and Happiness, The Buffalo Chip, Firehouse Kettle Corn and Cotton Candy, Firehouse Shaved Ice, Affogato Coffee and Frosted Frenzy Cupcakes.

Gates open at 5:30pm. Discounted pre-paid tickets are available online for $12, adults and $7 children 12 and under; children 2 and under free. Online ticket prices increase the day of the event. VIP tickets are also available. Visit www.cavecreekfestivals.com for complete event details.

