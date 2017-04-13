The Arboretum at Flagstaff Opens April 15

by

The Arboretum at Flagstaff opens for the 2017 season Saturday, April 15. Visitors of all ages are invited to celebrate “Opening Day” at The Arboretum and enjoy hundreds of daffodils, the beautiful view of the San Francisco Peaks, hiking trails, gardens just beginning to bloom.

At 11am and 1pm, visitors can participate in guided tours of the grounds and gardens and learn about The Arboretum’s history and current work. Celebrate The Arboretum’s public garden and its commitment to education, research and environmental stewardship. Additional 2017 spring events include the Climate Change Learning Center Grand Opening May 20, SW Butterfly House opening May 26, Spring Plant Sale May 28, Summer Concert Series beginning June 3 with Tow’rs and the R. Carlos Nakai/Dark Skies Concert June 16 and July 12.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff is home to 750 species of plants in gardens, greenhouses, and natural habitats and is located 4 miles south of Route 66 on Woody Mountain Road on Flagstaff’s west side. The Arboretum offers summer nature camps, school programs and a variety of other fun and informative events.

Admission is $10 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth 5 and up. The Arboretum is open daily, except Tuesdays from 9am to 5pm, April through October. Visit www.thearb.org for more information.

