The Horny Toad’s ‘Rock the Toad’ Announces Performers

The Horny Toad, Cave Creek’s oldest originally owned restaurant, will host an entertainment-filled, family-friendly day known as Rock the Toad Saturday, April 22, from 10am-3:30pm. The fun kicks off with music by the teen Rock the District program. Admission to the event is free.

The gifted young performers who will entertain residents and visitors with their amazing musical skills from 12-4:30pm are:

12pm: The Undecided

12:30pm: Henry Thompson

12:45pm: Carissa Canto

1pm: House of Noise

1:30pm: Brook Newman

1:45pm: Alexis Brown

2pm: Bare Teeth

2:15pm: Eden Cuslo

2:30pm: Seylah Cislo

2:45pm: TnT

3pm: Promise to Myself

3:30pm: Sam Potter Band

4pm: Mitchell Wolfe

In addition, from 10am until 3pm members of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association, known as the Arizona Gunslingers and who share a common interest in preserving the history of the Old West, will demonstrate their shooting skills and assist event visitors interested in trying the sport of cowboy fast draw.

Tom Price, general manager for The Horny Toad, says the restaurant, which turns 41 years old later this year, will also offer food and drink specials that tie into the Rock the Toad theme.

Rock the District, the only teen musician program of its kind in the nation, is a parent-guided, student-driven program that is part of Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation in Cave Creek.

The Horny Toad offers world-famous signature dishes including made-from-scratch fried chicken, barbecue, pork and beef ribs and mesquite-grilled porterhouse, prime rib and strawberry shortcake.

Located at 6738 East Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek, The Horny Toad is open Sunday through Thursday, 11am-10pm and Friday and Saturday, 11am-11pm. For additional information, call 480.488.9542 or visit www.thehornytoad.com.

