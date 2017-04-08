Spa Casitas And Suites Renovation Caps Multi-Year Enhancement At Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

by

Two-million-dollar refresh follows 2016 opening of Spa House, 2015 Mountain Casita redesign

The early 2017 unveiling of $2 million in renovations to its Spa Casitas and Spa Suites completes a comprehensive, two-year capital investment at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Conducted in three stages, the campaign also saw the 2016 introduction of Spa House, an exclusive mountain enclave for small groups, and a complete redesign of the resort’s Mountain Casita accommodations in 2015. Together, the projects reaffirm the exacting standards that have secured Sanctuary’s position among the most celebrated resorts in the U.S.

Spa Suite Spa Suite Living Room

Sanctuary’s Spa Casitas surround the resort’s stunning infinity-edge pool and award-winning Sanctuary Spa. All 12 of the casitas have been refreshed with new upholstered beds, nightstands and tables, as well as outdoor patio furniture. Lighting, artwork, upholstery, rugs and bathroom draperies have also been replaced. Their spacious bathrooms feature double sinks, separate tubs and showers, and walk-in closets accommodate longer-term stays with ease.

Camelback Suite Living Room Camelback Suite Bathroom

The resort’s 12 Spa Suites, with glass rock fireplaces and Paradise Valley views, have received extensive indoor and outdoor upgrades. These include new sleeper sectionals, dining tables, fresh upholstery, and living space rugs. Master bedrooms feature all new furnishings and their original built-in shelving has been removed for a more streamlined, open look. Outdoors, there are new patio daybeds with canopies for privacy. Back patios with oversized soaking tubs have new teak decking and privacy screens for an enhanced outdoor bathing experience. Many suites also have new carpet in the master bedrooms as well as upgraded lighting throughout.

In addition, both the Spa Casitas and Spa Suites have been freshly painted in a new Deco palette, and enhanced with new entry planter bowls, entryway mirrors, refreshed cabinetry and larger flat-screen HD smart televisions. Additional dimmer switching allows guests to create mood lighting, and recessed lighting for reading has been added above beds. All also have new energy-efficient AC units and quieter fan coil units.

Spa House Patio and Pool Spa House Bedroom Spa House Backyard

The renovation of Sanctuary’s Spa Suites and Casitas comes on the heels of the opening of Spa House in May 2016. This 3,500-square-foot private mountain home, with its own treatment room, movement studio, and open-flow home design ideal for entertaining, was conceived as an exclusive spa escape for groups of up to 16. The Spa House’s four bedrooms accommodate up to eight guests, and an additional eight can be housed in four new 875-square-foot Terrace Suites.

In October 2015, Sanctuary completed a full-scale transformation of its Mountain Casitas and Suites. The project not only resulted in the reintroduction of 41 renovated Mountain Casitas and 40 Mountain Suites, but also introduced a fourth room category, Camelback Casitas and Camelback Suites. Eight Camelback Casitas and Eight Camelback Suites were exclusively selected based on their premier panoramic views. All four accommodation types reflect the Arizona desert setting in their interior design and artwork while offering dramatic vistas of the Sonoran landscape.

Sanctuary is a striking boutique property on Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley, just minutes from Downtown Scottsdale. Learn about Sanctuary at www.sanctuaryaz.com. For reservations, call 480.948.2100.

Advertisements