Foothills Academy Middle School To Hold Information Session

Foothills Academy Middle School will hold an information session Wednesday, April 5, at 5:30pm in the multipurpose room.

Area sixth and seventh grade students and their parents are invited to attend the event in order to learn more about the school’s programs next year and beyond.

Foothills Academy Middle School is located at 7191 East Ashler Hills Drive in North Scottsdale.

For questions about the information session, call 480.488.5583. For additional information, visit www.foothillsacademy.com.

