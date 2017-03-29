Dog-Eared Review: WISDOM

by

By Melanie Tighe –

Arizona’s own Patrick Tylee takes sci-fi to another realm in this first book of his Wisdom series. His choice of the first person point of view from a clone is perfect for what has to be one of the most unique science fiction stories ever written. Filled with characters as alien as they come, and others as familiar as family, Wisdom captures the true battle between good and evil in an unexpected way, that leaves the reader wanting more.

Wisdom and more of Tylee’s books are available online or pick up a signed copy at Dog-Eared Pages bookstore.

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.)

