You are here: Home / Headline News / Show Some Love For Your ‘Mother’

Show Some Love For Your ‘Mother’

March 28, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Celebrate Earth Day at family-friendly event

Keep Phoenix Beautiful and Republic Services present the Eighth Annual Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 22, from 11am-4pm, at Steele Indian School Park.

Enjoy a day at the park while learning from various exhibitors on how to live a greener lifestyle and better take care of “Mother Earth.” In addition to exhibitors, this family-friendly event will include eco-classes (such as Composting 101), activities for children, live music and food trucks (including Boca Taco TruckBurger Passion and Pho King Kitchen).

Since it is Earth Day, organizers highly recommend taking alternative modes of transportation. Grid Bikes and the Metro Light Rail have a stop right at the entrance. This is a zero-waste event – composting and recycling bins will be available throughout the event.

Keep Phoenix Beautiful (www.keepphxbeautiful.org) is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. They have been active in Phoenix since 1982 to involve and educate residents about recycling management and beautification practices.

For more information about Phoenix Earth Day 2017 events, visit www.earthdayphoenix.org.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Headline News, Today's Top Stories Tagged With: , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: