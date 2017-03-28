Show Some Love For Your ‘Mother’

by

Celebrate Earth Day at family-friendly event

Keep Phoenix Beautiful and Republic Services present the Eighth Annual Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 22, from 11am-4pm, at Steele Indian School Park.

Enjoy a day at the park while learning from various exhibitors on how to live a greener lifestyle and better take care of “Mother Earth.” In addition to exhibitors, this family-friendly event will include eco-classes (such as Composting 101), activities for children, live music and food trucks (including Boca Taco Truck, Burger Passion and Pho King Kitchen).

Since it is Earth Day, organizers highly recommend taking alternative modes of transportation. Grid Bikes and the Metro Light Rail have a stop right at the entrance. This is a zero-waste event – composting and recycling bins will be available throughout the event.

Keep Phoenix Beautiful (www.keepphxbeautiful.org) is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. They have been active in Phoenix since 1982 to involve and educate residents about recycling management and beautification practices.

For more information about Phoenix Earth Day 2017 events, visit www.earthdayphoenix.org.

Advertisements