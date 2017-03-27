Wine, Dine & Taste The Best Arizona Has To Offer

by

From world-class cuisine to some of the globe’s best wine lists, Arizona’s resorts have what it takes to attract over 36 million travelers annually, and that is what the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association celebrates with its annual AZ Wine & Dine festival. This premier gathering of hoteliers, business leaders and food connoisseurs provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to taste the culinary creations of Arizona’s top chefs from premier resort restaurants.

Now in its sixth year, AZ Wine & Dine is slated for 5-8pm Thursday, April 13, at Scottsdale Quarter and will welcome award-winning chefs from the Valley and state’s favorite resort restaurants. Participating chefs will serve up some of their most buzz-worthy plates, and each dish will be expertly pre-paired with the best wines in the region and accompanied by the sounds of live music.

“Our resort dining scene is world-class and enjoyed by both local residents and national and international visitors,” says Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “AZ Wine & Dine provides an opportunity to meet these resort chefs and enjoy their culinary art in a vibrant and energetic setting.”

This event is 21 and over. For more information, visit www.azwineanddine.com.

The following week, April 22, Scottsdale Waterfront will be abuzz with an expected 5,000 attendees who will flock to the Original Taste in search of the most delectable bites and beverages served up by some of the Valley’s most popular restaurants. More than 40 local restaurants will be serving samples of their inspired menus including Bourbon & Bones, Crab & Mermaid, Sushi Roku, Fogo de Chao, Kaleidoscope and many more. In addition to fine eats, more than 50 wines from around the world, select brands of beer and premium liquor options abound. Live entertainment will keep the crowd hoppin’ all night long.

The Original Taste is presented by the members of Executive Council 70 and benefits Executive Council Charities. Proceeds from the event support local youth charities.

The 21-and-older-only event runs from 7-10pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ec70phx.com/the-original-taste.

