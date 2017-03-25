You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Sunday A’Fair: Discover France

Sunday A’Fair: Discover France

March 25, 2017 by Leave a Comment

As part of its 2016-17 Discovery France Series, Scottsdale Arts presents OrigiNation: A Festival of Native Cultures (France) Sunday, March 26, from 12-4pm.

This special Sunday A’Fair event celebrates the cultures of France and Arizona in an afternoon of entertainment and interactive experiences. Visitors will enjoy music, dance and stories; arts-and-crafts by local artists; creative art stations for kids and families; a French market, food, wine pairings and more.

The free event will be held at Scottsdale Civic Center Park. For more information, call 480.499.8587 or visit www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, GET MORE, Scottsdale Tagged With: , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: