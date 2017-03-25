Sunday A’Fair: Discover France

by

As part of its 2016-17 Discovery France Series, Scottsdale Arts presents OrigiNation: A Festival of Native Cultures (France) Sunday, March 26, from 12-4pm.

This special Sunday A’Fair event celebrates the cultures of France and Arizona in an afternoon of entertainment and interactive experiences. Visitors will enjoy music, dance and stories; arts-and-crafts by local artists; creative art stations for kids and families; a French market, food, wine pairings and more.

The free event will be held at Scottsdale Civic Center Park. For more information, call 480.499.8587 or visit www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Advertisements