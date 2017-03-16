Three-Day Feast For The Senses: Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

by

Photos: Dan & Joi LaChaussee, glass artists, are featured artists at the 22nd Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival.

The streets of Downtown Carefree will close March 17-19, making room for more than 165 artists and an excess of 5,000 original masterpieces of fine art at the 22nd Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. The three-day festival is widely known as a collector’s show, due to its rigorous jury, which produces a festival unequaled in quality.

Artists’ works include small, medium, life-size and monumental bronze sculptures, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass and mixed media sculptures. There is an array of pottery, photography, hand crafted jewelry, batiks and select fine crafts. There are also spectacular oil and acrylic paintings on canvas, watercolors, pastel, charcoal, etchings and mixed media paintings. Subject matter ranges from Southwest and traditional to contemporary and abstract, including floral, wildlife, European, African and Native American art to name a few. The festival offers a wide variety of mediums, styles, sizes, subject matters and price ranges, to ensure there is something that appeals to everyone.

The Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festivals are enhanced by the beautiful Sonoran Desert backdrop of Carefree. Thunderbird Artists holds the title of Arizona’s largest wine-tasting events, featuring first-class wines from around the world. These festivals touch each of the senses, with fine wines, mouthwatering chocolates, the visual feast of art and the subtle sound of ambient music. After taking in all the sights and sounds of the festival, make sure and leave yourself time to discover Carefree’s assortment of unique shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants and outdoor cafes.

Admission to the event is $3. Wine tasting tickets with a souvenir glass cost $10. The 22nd Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival runs March 17-19, 10am-5pm. For more information, call 480.837.5637 or visit www.thunderbirdartists.com.

