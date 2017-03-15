Delicious Event To Benefit Botanical Garden: 15th Annual Agave on the Rocks

by

Enjoy a refreshing margarita in a signature glowing glass while sampling gourmet cuisine prepared by renowned Valley restaurants and caterers at Desert Botanical Garden’s 15th Annual Agave on the Rocks. Proceeds from this event benefit the Garden’s education, research and conservation programs.

Guests can dance under the stars to the vibrant beats of live musical entertainment throughout the Garden, and won’t want to miss the ever-popular tequila sampling station in Dorrance Hall where hosts will be present to discuss the finer points of tasting.

Guests will be served a welcome margarita upon arrival in a glowing glass (non-alcoholic drink will be available and guests can keep the glass). Unlimited samples of gourmet cuisine will be available, and full cash bars will be located throughout the Garden offering a variety of agave inspired cocktails.

Entertainment will be provided by Marmalade Skies, Ratio Band, DJ “Mondo Shane” Kennedy and DJ Muchacho Mike, with aerial performances by Vertical Fix.

The event runs from 6:30-10pm March 31. Tickets are $70 for members and $75 for general public. For tickets and additional information, call 480.481.8188 or visit www.dbg.org.

Photo: David Schacher Photography

